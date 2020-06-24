All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9100 Whitworth Drive

9100 Whitworth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9100 Whitworth Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Beverlywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
rent controlled
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
rent controlled
For a private showing, please contact me via text, phone, or email.

New, modern, luxurious, corner unit overlooking the garden! (the PERFECT hangout spot for your pets!).

Breathtaking, big shower with a sitting bench!

Washer & Dryer in the unit!

Drop-dead-gorgeous Italian kitchen with new stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator).

New AC/heater, TV-monitor intercom, and alarm in unit.

Gated, secured, private bldg (w/ security cameras all around the property).

Walking distance to markets, restaurants, coffee shops, etc.

Unit is protected by the Rent Control Regulations.

Our pet policy is - the more, the merrier. No security deposit is required for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9100 Whitworth Drive have any available units?
9100 Whitworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9100 Whitworth Drive have?
Some of 9100 Whitworth Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9100 Whitworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9100 Whitworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9100 Whitworth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9100 Whitworth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9100 Whitworth Drive offer parking?
No, 9100 Whitworth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9100 Whitworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9100 Whitworth Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9100 Whitworth Drive have a pool?
No, 9100 Whitworth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9100 Whitworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 9100 Whitworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9100 Whitworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9100 Whitworth Drive has units with dishwashers.
