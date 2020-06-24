9100 Whitworth Drive

Amenities

For a private showing, please contact me via text, phone, or email.



New, modern, luxurious, corner unit overlooking the garden! (the PERFECT hangout spot for your pets!).



Breathtaking, big shower with a sitting bench!



Washer & Dryer in the unit!



Drop-dead-gorgeous Italian kitchen with new stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator).



New AC/heater, TV-monitor intercom, and alarm in unit.



Gated, secured, private bldg (w/ security cameras all around the property).



Walking distance to markets, restaurants, coffee shops, etc.



Unit is protected by the Rent Control Regulations.



Our pet policy is - the more, the merrier. No security deposit is required for pets.