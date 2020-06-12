9100 Whitworth Drive

Amenities
View this unit and the property at www.aridanproperties.com/7/whitworth.htm.
For a private showing, please email, call, or text me.
Washer & Dryer in the unit!
Italian kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator).
Amazing shower w/ glass walls, a sitting bench and 3 shower heads.
Central Air/heat; TV-monitor intercom; alarm in unit!
Private, secured, gated car garage.
Walking distance to markets, restaurants, coffee shops, etc.
Rated "Walker's Paradise" (95 Walk Score) on www.walkscore.com -
http://www/score/9100-whitwort-drive-la-ca-90036.
Unit is protected by Rent Control Regulations.
Our pet policy is – the more, the merrier. No security deposit and/or extra rent for our pets!