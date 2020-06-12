All apartments in Los Angeles
9100 Whitworth Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:21 AM

9100 Whitworth Drive

9100 Whitworth Drive · (310) 918-0018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9100 Whitworth Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
rent controlled
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
rent controlled
View this unit and the property at www.aridanproperties.com/7/whitworth.htm.

For a private showing, please email, call, or text me.

Washer & Dryer in the unit!

Italian kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator).

Amazing shower w/ glass walls, a sitting bench and 3 shower heads.

Central Air/heat; TV-monitor intercom; alarm in unit!

Private, secured, gated car garage.

Walking distance to markets, restaurants, coffee shops, etc.

Rated "Walker's Paradise" (95 Walk Score) on www.walkscore.com -
http://www/score/9100-whitwort-drive-la-ca-90036.

Unit is protected by Rent Control Regulations.

Our pet policy is – the more, the merrier. No security deposit and/or extra rent for our pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9100 Whitworth Drive have any available units?
9100 Whitworth Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9100 Whitworth Drive have?
Some of 9100 Whitworth Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9100 Whitworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9100 Whitworth Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9100 Whitworth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9100 Whitworth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9100 Whitworth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9100 Whitworth Drive does offer parking.
Does 9100 Whitworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9100 Whitworth Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9100 Whitworth Drive have a pool?
No, 9100 Whitworth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9100 Whitworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 9100 Whitworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9100 Whitworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9100 Whitworth Drive has units with dishwashers.
