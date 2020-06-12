9100 Whitworth Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage rent controlled stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage rent controlled

View this unit and the property at www.aridanproperties.com/7/whitworth.htm.



For a private showing, please email, call, or text me.



Washer & Dryer in the unit!



Italian kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator).



Amazing shower w/ glass walls, a sitting bench and 3 shower heads.



Central Air/heat; TV-monitor intercom; alarm in unit!



Private, secured, gated car garage.



Walking distance to markets, restaurants, coffee shops, etc.



Rated "Walker's Paradise" (95 Walk Score) on www.walkscore.com -

http://www/score/9100-whitwort-drive-la-ca-90036.



Unit is protected by Rent Control Regulations.



Our pet policy is – the more, the merrier. No security deposit and/or extra rent for our pets!