All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 906 VENEZIA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
906 VENEZIA Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 5:09 AM

906 VENEZIA Avenue

906 Venezia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

906 Venezia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Back unit of an amazing duplex. Spacious, open, big backyard. Recently renovated, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer inside of unit. Ceiling fans. Central heat. Quiet, peaceful street right in the heart of Venice. Great neighbors. Accessible to everything. West of Lincoln. Additional spacious home office/work space/artist space/bonus room included. Bonus room includes half-bathroom and private entrance. Pets approved on a case-by-case basis. Owner pays water and gardener. Tenant pays electric, gas, and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 VENEZIA Avenue have any available units?
906 VENEZIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 VENEZIA Avenue have?
Some of 906 VENEZIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 VENEZIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
906 VENEZIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 VENEZIA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 VENEZIA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 906 VENEZIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 906 VENEZIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 906 VENEZIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 906 VENEZIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 VENEZIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 906 VENEZIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 906 VENEZIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 906 VENEZIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 906 VENEZIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 VENEZIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College