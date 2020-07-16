906 VENEZIA Avenue

Amenities

Back unit of an amazing duplex. Spacious, open, big backyard. Recently renovated, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer inside of unit. Ceiling fans. Central heat. Quiet, peaceful street right in the heart of Venice. Great neighbors. Accessible to everything. West of Lincoln. Additional spacious home office/work space/artist space/bonus room included. Bonus room includes half-bathroom and private entrance. Pets approved on a case-by-case basis. Owner pays water and gardener. Tenant pays electric, gas, and trash.