9049 Sylmar Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Text Bryan Mere for more information! 661.599.9956. Stunning home located in a desirable location in one of Panorama City's most sought after neighborhoods; Beautiful curb appeal, a great floor plan with 1,129 square feet of living space on a 5,898 square foot lot. A charming and bright formal living room with hardwood floors throughout, formal dining room, beautiful and spacious kitchen with amazing tile counter tops with plenty of cabinet space. Double pane windows, copper plumbing, an entertainers backyard with fruit trees, a beautiful brick deck, 2-car detached garage, RV access, washer/dryer/refrigerator included and many, many more features. No pets allowed. All of this for $2,500 a month!!