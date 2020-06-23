All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9049 Sylmar Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9049 Sylmar Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9049 Sylmar Avenue

9049 N Sylmar Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9049 N Sylmar Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Text Bryan Mere for more information! 661.599.9956. Stunning home located in a desirable location in one of Panorama City's most sought after neighborhoods; Beautiful curb appeal, a great floor plan with 1,129 square feet of living space on a 5,898 square foot lot. A charming and bright formal living room with hardwood floors throughout, formal dining room, beautiful and spacious kitchen with amazing tile counter tops with plenty of cabinet space. Double pane windows, copper plumbing, an entertainers backyard with fruit trees, a beautiful brick deck, 2-car detached garage, RV access, washer/dryer/refrigerator included and many, many more features. No pets allowed. All of this for $2,500 a month!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9049 Sylmar Avenue have any available units?
9049 Sylmar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9049 Sylmar Avenue have?
Some of 9049 Sylmar Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9049 Sylmar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9049 Sylmar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9049 Sylmar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9049 Sylmar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9049 Sylmar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9049 Sylmar Avenue offers parking.
Does 9049 Sylmar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9049 Sylmar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9049 Sylmar Avenue have a pool?
No, 9049 Sylmar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9049 Sylmar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9049 Sylmar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9049 Sylmar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9049 Sylmar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College