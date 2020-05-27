9025 Gullo Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room

3 BR, 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH ATTACHED ONE BEDROOM UNIT, BEEN RENTED TOGETHER, ABOUT 2100 OF LIVING SPACE TOGETHER. This beautifully landscaped and gated home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This newly painted (interior & exterior) home offers new laminate flooring with baseboard moldings, high ceilings equipped with recessed lighting, new AC/heating unit and new electrical, as well as new plumbing. A bright kitchen that has a new fridge, stove, and microwave. Bathrooms are newly remodeled. There is a large master bedroom with ample closet space and a private bathroom. This home also includes an additional single that's attached to the home that is perfect for an in-law suite, game room or overnight guests. Enjoy unwinding with your family and guests in a private backyard with a spacious patio, great for outdoor furniture. Home perfect for two families.