Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:46 PM

9025 Gullo Avenue

Location

9025 Gullo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Arleta

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
3 BR, 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH ATTACHED ONE BEDROOM UNIT, BEEN RENTED TOGETHER, ABOUT 2100 OF LIVING SPACE TOGETHER. This beautifully landscaped and gated home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This newly painted (interior & exterior) home offers new laminate flooring with baseboard moldings, high ceilings equipped with recessed lighting, new AC/heating unit and new electrical, as well as new plumbing. A bright kitchen that has a new fridge, stove, and microwave. Bathrooms are newly remodeled. There is a large master bedroom with ample closet space and a private bathroom. This home also includes an additional single that's attached to the home that is perfect for an in-law suite, game room or overnight guests. Enjoy unwinding with your family and guests in a private backyard with a spacious patio, great for outdoor furniture. Home perfect for two families.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9025 Gullo Avenue have any available units?
9025 Gullo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9025 Gullo Avenue have?
Some of 9025 Gullo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9025 Gullo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9025 Gullo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9025 Gullo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9025 Gullo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9025 Gullo Avenue offer parking?
No, 9025 Gullo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9025 Gullo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9025 Gullo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9025 Gullo Avenue have a pool?
No, 9025 Gullo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9025 Gullo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9025 Gullo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9025 Gullo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9025 Gullo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
