9022 Alcott Street
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:59 PM

9022 Alcott Street

9022 Alcott Street · No Longer Available
Location

9022 Alcott Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your new home!

This is a gorgeous and spacious 3 bed 2 bath house with a den that is renovated in the Pico Robertson area of Los Angeles.

This beautiful home features a large kitchen, laundry, wood flooring, plenty of closet space, a spacious living room, an upgraded shower, and recessed lighting, as well as a den which can be used as a fourth bedroom or storage.

The home comes with a 2 car garage and a tandem parking spot. This home has a wonderful charm on the exterior from its origin. Furthermore. the large, sleek, interior features make it a great home for everyone.

This home is conveniently located minutes away from Beverly Hills, Century City, the Beverly Center, West Hollywood. It is also walking distance to plenty of restaurants and supermarkets including Starbucks and Ralphs. This lovely unit is an opportunity that won\'t last! Be the next to occupy this beautiful newly renovated apartment. Call or text Asher Hoffman now- 323-907-3811!

FEATURES
- Large Kitchen
-Recessed Lighting
- Wood flooring
-Air-conditioner
-Ample closets
-Washer Dryer
-2 Car Garage
- Den

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9022 Alcott Street have any available units?
9022 Alcott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9022 Alcott Street have?
Some of 9022 Alcott Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9022 Alcott Street currently offering any rent specials?
9022 Alcott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9022 Alcott Street pet-friendly?
No, 9022 Alcott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9022 Alcott Street offer parking?
Yes, 9022 Alcott Street offers parking.
Does 9022 Alcott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9022 Alcott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9022 Alcott Street have a pool?
No, 9022 Alcott Street does not have a pool.
Does 9022 Alcott Street have accessible units?
No, 9022 Alcott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9022 Alcott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9022 Alcott Street does not have units with dishwashers.

