9022 Alcott Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your new home!



This is a gorgeous and spacious 3 bed 2 bath house with a den that is renovated in the Pico Robertson area of Los Angeles.



This beautiful home features a large kitchen, laundry, wood flooring, plenty of closet space, a spacious living room, an upgraded shower, and recessed lighting, as well as a den which can be used as a fourth bedroom or storage.



The home comes with a 2 car garage and a tandem parking spot. This home has a wonderful charm on the exterior from its origin. Furthermore. the large, sleek, interior features make it a great home for everyone.



This home is conveniently located minutes away from Beverly Hills, Century City, the Beverly Center, West Hollywood. It is also walking distance to plenty of restaurants and supermarkets including Starbucks and Ralphs. This lovely unit is an opportunity that won\'t last! Be the next to occupy this beautiful newly renovated apartment. Call or text Asher Hoffman now- 323-907-3811!



FEATURES

- Large Kitchen

-Recessed Lighting

- Wood flooring

-Air-conditioner

-Ample closets

-Washer Dryer

-2 Car Garage

- Den