9004 Willis Ave #4

Spacious remodeled 3 bedroom Condo in great neighborhood - Gorgeous townhouse in small quiet, secure complex.Very spacious and bright unit. Freshly painted with new laminate floors, high ceilings and open floorplan.Central AC and heat. 1 bedroom will have a portable closet not a traditional closet. Attached 2 car garage and extra parking space for a third car.Large remodeled kitchen has all of the amenities you need. Full stainless steel appliances including gas stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. There is a double stainless steel sink, new cherry wood cabinets and granite countertops. There is also a spacious pantry, recessed lighting and dining area with exposed brick and chandelier. Decorative iron railing separates kitchen and dining area from the rest of the first floor. Large, comfortable living room with high ceilings, fireplace and sliding door leading to outdoor patio. The patio is roomy with space for outdoor furniture, barbeque and plants.

Upstairs are 2 good sized bedrooms including a master with large bathroom and walk in closet..

1/2 bath downstairs and 2 full baths upstairs.

Lots of large closets through out unit offer abundant storage Full sized washer and dryer in unit.

Very convenient to shops, restaurants, schools and parks. One dog considered with additional deposit.

Good credit required. 12 month lease.

