Los Angeles, CA
9004 Willis Ave #4
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

9004 Willis Ave #4

9004 Willis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9004 Willis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Spacious remodeled 3 bedroom Condo in great neighborhood - Gorgeous townhouse in small quiet, secure complex.Very spacious and bright unit. Freshly painted with new laminate floors, high ceilings and open floorplan.Central AC and heat. 1 bedroom will have a portable closet not a traditional closet. Attached 2 car garage and extra parking space for a third car.Large remodeled kitchen has all of the amenities you need. Full stainless steel appliances including gas stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. There is a double stainless steel sink, new cherry wood cabinets and granite countertops. There is also a spacious pantry, recessed lighting and dining area with exposed brick and chandelier. Decorative iron railing separates kitchen and dining area from the rest of the first floor. Large, comfortable living room with high ceilings, fireplace and sliding door leading to outdoor patio. The patio is roomy with space for outdoor furniture, barbeque and plants.
Upstairs are 2 good sized bedrooms including a master with large bathroom and walk in closet..
1/2 bath downstairs and 2 full baths upstairs.
Lots of large closets through out unit offer abundant storage Full sized washer and dryer in unit.
Very convenient to shops, restaurants, schools and parks. One dog considered with additional deposit.
Good credit required. 12 month lease.
Contact George at 818-304-4880 Put your phone number on all inquiries please.
RPM South SFV
Lic #01705185
We follow all fair housing laws

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5028473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9004 Willis Ave #4 have any available units?
9004 Willis Ave #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9004 Willis Ave #4 have?
Some of 9004 Willis Ave #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9004 Willis Ave #4 currently offering any rent specials?
9004 Willis Ave #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9004 Willis Ave #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9004 Willis Ave #4 is pet friendly.
Does 9004 Willis Ave #4 offer parking?
Yes, 9004 Willis Ave #4 offers parking.
Does 9004 Willis Ave #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9004 Willis Ave #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9004 Willis Ave #4 have a pool?
No, 9004 Willis Ave #4 does not have a pool.
Does 9004 Willis Ave #4 have accessible units?
No, 9004 Willis Ave #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 9004 Willis Ave #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9004 Willis Ave #4 has units with dishwashers.
