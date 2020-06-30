900 N Hoover St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking yoga

Sanctum Artiste is a spectacular three story lofted apartment located near Sunset Junction! Once a former church, this incredibly unique property was previously converted into six apartments while maintaining some of the original features. Enter onto the middle level to find an open concept floor plan with stunning stained glass windows, hardwood floors and remodeled kitchen with quartz counters and new appliances. Each unit features a wrought iron chandelier and sconces which were custom designed and built for the property. Head downstairs to a large bedroom with soaring ceilings, walk-in closet and full bath. Upstairs, you will find a lofted bedroom with full bath, closet and washer/dryer. Each floor plan is unique and offers a multitude of options. The common area includes a yoga/meditation room plus gated 1 car parking. 1 extra parking spot available for $100 per month. A few quick blocks from the best shops, bars and eateries at Sunset Junction and easy proximity to DTLA and Hollywood!