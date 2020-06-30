All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:10 AM

900 N Hoover St

900 Hoover Street · No Longer Available
Location

900 Hoover Street, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
yoga
Sanctum Artiste is a spectacular three story lofted apartment located near Sunset Junction! Once a former church, this incredibly unique property was previously converted into six apartments while maintaining some of the original features. Enter onto the middle level to find an open concept floor plan with stunning stained glass windows, hardwood floors and remodeled kitchen with quartz counters and new appliances. Each unit features a wrought iron chandelier and sconces which were custom designed and built for the property. Head downstairs to a large bedroom with soaring ceilings, walk-in closet and full bath. Upstairs, you will find a lofted bedroom with full bath, closet and washer/dryer. Each floor plan is unique and offers a multitude of options. The common area includes a yoga/meditation room plus gated 1 car parking. 1 extra parking spot available for $100 per month. A few quick blocks from the best shops, bars and eateries at Sunset Junction and easy proximity to DTLA and Hollywood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 N Hoover St have any available units?
900 N Hoover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 N Hoover St have?
Some of 900 N Hoover St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 N Hoover St currently offering any rent specials?
900 N Hoover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 N Hoover St pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 N Hoover St is pet friendly.
Does 900 N Hoover St offer parking?
Yes, 900 N Hoover St offers parking.
Does 900 N Hoover St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 N Hoover St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 N Hoover St have a pool?
No, 900 N Hoover St does not have a pool.
Does 900 N Hoover St have accessible units?
No, 900 N Hoover St does not have accessible units.
Does 900 N Hoover St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 N Hoover St has units with dishwashers.

