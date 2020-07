Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel fireplace microwave range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool key fob access media room garage parking bbq/grill concierge hot tub internet access

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Grounded by 8,700 square feet of street-level retail and stretching 22 stories into the sky, our pet-friendly community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Park, Los Angeles CA. Each home is finished to perfection with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and smart features like keyless entry and Nest thermostats. Select homes also feature a dual-sink master bath, private balcony, or a large walk-in closet.