8900 ALTO CEDRO Drive

Located in Beverly Hills lies this open & bright mid-century masterpiece. Drive down the long driveway on this over 60,000 square foot lot, to find this ultra clean 5,000 square foot original home with the perfect indoor/outdoor floor plan. This spacious 6 bedroom/6 bath home includes a tennis court, over-sized pool, and a sweeping canyon panorama. The family room features a fireplace and opens up to the extra large eat-in kitchen and original ice-cream sundae bar- perfect for entertaining the kids on a hot summer day. Truly a comfortable lifestyle here. Complete with an abundance of storage space and a 3-car garage. Available immediately Minimum one year lease.