Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:38 AM

8900 ALTO CEDRO Drive

8900 Alto Cedro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8900 Alto Cedro Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in Beverly Hills lies this open & bright mid-century masterpiece. Drive down the long driveway on this over 60,000 square foot lot, to find this ultra clean 5,000 square foot original home with the perfect indoor/outdoor floor plan. This spacious 6 bedroom/6 bath home includes a tennis court, over-sized pool, and a sweeping canyon panorama. The family room features a fireplace and opens up to the extra large eat-in kitchen and original ice-cream sundae bar- perfect for entertaining the kids on a hot summer day. Truly a comfortable lifestyle here. Complete with an abundance of storage space and a 3-car garage. Available immediately Minimum one year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8900 ALTO CEDRO Drive have any available units?
8900 ALTO CEDRO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8900 ALTO CEDRO Drive have?
Some of 8900 ALTO CEDRO Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8900 ALTO CEDRO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8900 ALTO CEDRO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8900 ALTO CEDRO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8900 ALTO CEDRO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8900 ALTO CEDRO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8900 ALTO CEDRO Drive offers parking.
Does 8900 ALTO CEDRO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8900 ALTO CEDRO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8900 ALTO CEDRO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8900 ALTO CEDRO Drive has a pool.
Does 8900 ALTO CEDRO Drive have accessible units?
No, 8900 ALTO CEDRO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8900 ALTO CEDRO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8900 ALTO CEDRO Drive has units with dishwashers.
