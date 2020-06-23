All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8844 Paso Robles Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8844 Paso Robles Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8844 Paso Robles Ave

8844 N Paso Robles Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8844 N Paso Robles Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Unfurnished 700 square foot single family home in the Northridge neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, and a 2-car enclosed garage with driveway parking. Exterior features include a yard and patioperfect for outdoor dining and activities. Inside, the home features hardwood floor panels all throughout excluding the kitchen and bathroom that have more durable tiled floors. Speaking of the kitchen, if you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this portion of the house. It features custom tiled counters and backplash, stainless steel appliances, and multiple wooden cabinets and drawers for storage. Flat rate $300. For climate control, the home has forced air heating, gas heating, and multiple ceiling fans. Pets are allowed on the property with a maximum of 2 pets under 20 lbs.

Nearby parks:
Dearborn Park and Nordhoff Recreation Center

Nearby Schools:
Our Community Charter School - 0.69 miles, 9/10
Valley Charter Elementary School - 0.7 miles, 7/10
Oliver Wendell Holmes Middle School - 0.6 miles, 7/10
Dearborn Elementary Charter School - 0.55 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
236 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
166/364 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4679558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8844 Paso Robles Ave have any available units?
8844 Paso Robles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8844 Paso Robles Ave have?
Some of 8844 Paso Robles Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8844 Paso Robles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8844 Paso Robles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8844 Paso Robles Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8844 Paso Robles Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8844 Paso Robles Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8844 Paso Robles Ave offers parking.
Does 8844 Paso Robles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8844 Paso Robles Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8844 Paso Robles Ave have a pool?
No, 8844 Paso Robles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8844 Paso Robles Ave have accessible units?
No, 8844 Paso Robles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8844 Paso Robles Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8844 Paso Robles Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College