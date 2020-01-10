All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8718 Stansbury Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8718 Stansbury Avenue
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:50 PM

8718 Stansbury Avenue

8718 Stansbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8718 Stansbury Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Call or text Jennifer for a private showing. Privately gated, remodeled, single family home. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, step-down family room with a glass slider to the back yard and the family room is open to the kitchen. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, a garden window and the appliances include a gas range/oven, garbage disposal and a dishwasher. Both baths are remodeled and have tub/shower combinations. Tile floors in kitchen, baths, hallway and family room. Bedrooms with wood laminate floors and double door closets. Hallway to bedrooms has a skylight. Master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a glass slider to the back yard that has a lovely newly landscaped rose garden, covered patio, built-in BBQ, with sink and a gas burner. Perfect for back yard entertaining. Fruit trees too. Large storage shed in the back yard with shelves. Garage has washer and dryer hook-ups and a room that can be used as an office or for storage. No room for a car in the garage. Plenty of parking in the driveway. Smooth ceilings throughout and central air. Landlord pays for the gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8718 Stansbury Avenue have any available units?
8718 Stansbury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8718 Stansbury Avenue have?
Some of 8718 Stansbury Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8718 Stansbury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8718 Stansbury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8718 Stansbury Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8718 Stansbury Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8718 Stansbury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8718 Stansbury Avenue offers parking.
Does 8718 Stansbury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8718 Stansbury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8718 Stansbury Avenue have a pool?
No, 8718 Stansbury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8718 Stansbury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8718 Stansbury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8718 Stansbury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8718 Stansbury Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College