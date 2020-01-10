8718 Stansbury Avenue

Amenities

Call or text Jennifer for a private showing. Privately gated, remodeled, single family home. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, step-down family room with a glass slider to the back yard and the family room is open to the kitchen. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, a garden window and the appliances include a gas range/oven, garbage disposal and a dishwasher. Both baths are remodeled and have tub/shower combinations. Tile floors in kitchen, baths, hallway and family room. Bedrooms with wood laminate floors and double door closets. Hallway to bedrooms has a skylight. Master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a glass slider to the back yard that has a lovely newly landscaped rose garden, covered patio, built-in BBQ, with sink and a gas burner. Perfect for back yard entertaining. Fruit trees too. Large storage shed in the back yard with shelves. Garage has washer and dryer hook-ups and a room that can be used as an office or for storage. No room for a car in the garage. Plenty of parking in the driveway. Smooth ceilings throughout and central air. Landlord pays for the gardener.