Los Angeles, CA
8710 DELGANY Avenue
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

8710 DELGANY Avenue

8710 Delgany Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8710 Delgany Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
hot tub
Peek-a-boo Catalina/ocean views in this newly renovated 1 bedroom/1.5 bath on the third floor in a classic Mid-Century Modern Playa Del Rey condominium building. The ultimate in close-to-beach living, including all new wide-plank wood flooring throughout, brand new washer/dryer, large spa-quality master bath suite, newly designed kitchen with waterfall quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, double-paned windows, recessed LED lighting, and south views to ocean. This open-concept, 776 sq. ft. unit has a brand new half-bath for guests, full-dining alcove, ample cool-breeze balcony, large living room, and spacious master bedroom. Underground gated 1-car parking and storage space. Water included.~Close proximity to shops, LAX, MDR, all freeways, Silicon Beach, ocean, bike path, all the best of the Westside. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8710 DELGANY Avenue have any available units?
8710 DELGANY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8710 DELGANY Avenue have?
Some of 8710 DELGANY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8710 DELGANY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8710 DELGANY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8710 DELGANY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8710 DELGANY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8710 DELGANY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8710 DELGANY Avenue offers parking.
Does 8710 DELGANY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8710 DELGANY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8710 DELGANY Avenue have a pool?
No, 8710 DELGANY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8710 DELGANY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8710 DELGANY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8710 DELGANY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8710 DELGANY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

