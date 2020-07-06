8710 DELGANY Avenue

Amenities

Peek-a-boo Catalina/ocean views in this newly renovated 1 bedroom/1.5 bath on the third floor in a classic Mid-Century Modern Playa Del Rey condominium building. The ultimate in close-to-beach living, including all new wide-plank wood flooring throughout, brand new washer/dryer, large spa-quality master bath suite, newly designed kitchen with waterfall quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, double-paned windows, recessed LED lighting, and south views to ocean. This open-concept, 776 sq. ft. unit has a brand new half-bath for guests, full-dining alcove, ample cool-breeze balcony, large living room, and spacious master bedroom. Underground gated 1-car parking and storage space. Water included.~Close proximity to shops, LAX, MDR, all freeways, Silicon Beach, ocean, bike path, all the best of the Westside. Welcome home!