Last updated May 10 2020 at 12:17 AM

8710 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard

8710 1/2 W Olympic Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

8710 1/2 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
LARGE, CLASSIC, one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors throughout, TONS of closets, formal dining room, tiled kitchen and bathroom, and MUCH MORE. This stunning apartment comes with a wood burning fireplace, stove/fridge, washer/dryer hookups, window treatment, two entrances, and lots of light. Included in the rent is one, shared, garage parking space, and laundry on-site.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8710 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard have any available units?
8710 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8710 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard have?
Some of 8710 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8710 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8710 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8710 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 8710 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 8710 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 8710 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard offers parking.
Does 8710 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8710 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8710 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard have a pool?
No, 8710 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 8710 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8710 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8710 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 8710 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
