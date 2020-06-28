All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:56 PM

8706 OLIN Street

8706 Olin Street · No Longer Available
Location

8706 Olin Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Top floor, very large, corner unit with panoramic views in a stunning new-construction completed in 2017. Enjoy this modern, luxurious, & sophisticated residence of over 2,100 sf of sleek contemporary design. Entrance to the unit opens up to a grand living, dining & den area leading to a large balcony. Ultimate chef's kitchen with high-end appliances, custom-made cabinetry, granite countertops and grand island. Other features: High ceilings, LED recessed lightings, high-grade eng. wood floors throughout, washer/dryer in unit, tank-less water heater, walk-in closets and much more. Minutes away from Beverly Hills, Metro line, Century City and LMU university. Close distance to shops, restaurants and places of entertainment. Available February First, 2020. A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 14 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8706 OLIN Street have any available units?
8706 OLIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8706 OLIN Street have?
Some of 8706 OLIN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8706 OLIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
8706 OLIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8706 OLIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 8706 OLIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8706 OLIN Street offer parking?
No, 8706 OLIN Street does not offer parking.
Does 8706 OLIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8706 OLIN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8706 OLIN Street have a pool?
No, 8706 OLIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 8706 OLIN Street have accessible units?
No, 8706 OLIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8706 OLIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8706 OLIN Street has units with dishwashers.
