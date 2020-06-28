8706 OLIN Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Top floor, very large, corner unit with panoramic views in a stunning new-construction completed in 2017. Enjoy this modern, luxurious, & sophisticated residence of over 2,100 sf of sleek contemporary design. Entrance to the unit opens up to a grand living, dining & den area leading to a large balcony. Ultimate chef's kitchen with high-end appliances, custom-made cabinetry, granite countertops and grand island. Other features: High ceilings, LED recessed lightings, high-grade eng. wood floors throughout, washer/dryer in unit, tank-less water heater, walk-in closets and much more. Minutes away from Beverly Hills, Metro line, Century City and LMU university. Close distance to shops, restaurants and places of entertainment. Available February First, 2020. A MUST SEE!!