Cute Panorama City home with 3 bedroom 1 bath in a desirable location. Near schools, houses of worship, markets, shopping centers and Kaiser Hospital. This home features a nice front yard, gated parking and a functional layout. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops and all three rooms are of good size. Move in ready January 1st 2019. EASY TO SHOW PLEASE TEXT HASIB AT 818-383-3970.