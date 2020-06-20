All apartments in Los Angeles
8656 Balcom Avenue

8656 Balcom Avenue · (818) 882-5888
Location

8656 Balcom Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8656 Balcom Avenue · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2980 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Idyllic Sherwood Forest Retreat! 3 BED/3.5 BATH home! - Idyllic Sherwood Forest retreat! Located on a cul-de-sac, Escape to this 2,980 square foot 3 bedroom 3 ½ bath home with covered parking for 5 vehicles (including a 2-car garage)! The backyard is a low maintenance entertainer’s dream with a large pool and plenty of room for a large BBQ, an outdoor dining area and lounge chairs galore! This is the perfect home for someone that loves to entertain or has lots of cars! There is gorgeous cedar wood paneling in many of the rooms and a full wet bar waiting to be stocked with your favorite indulgences. Carved out of a larger estate, you will never have to worry about getting quick repairs… the handyman and his wife can be reached right next door! Home shares wall with other Tenant. Pool Maintenance and Gardening Services paid by Landlord. Pets subject to Landlord approval. Tenants responsible for 60% of the utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8656 Balcom Avenue have any available units?
8656 Balcom Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8656 Balcom Avenue have?
Some of 8656 Balcom Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8656 Balcom Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8656 Balcom Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8656 Balcom Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8656 Balcom Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8656 Balcom Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8656 Balcom Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8656 Balcom Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8656 Balcom Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8656 Balcom Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8656 Balcom Avenue has a pool.
Does 8656 Balcom Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8656 Balcom Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8656 Balcom Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8656 Balcom Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
