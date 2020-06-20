8656 Balcom Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool clubhouse bbq/grill

Idyllic Sherwood Forest Retreat! 3 BED/3.5 BATH home! - Idyllic Sherwood Forest retreat! Located on a cul-de-sac, Escape to this 2,980 square foot 3 bedroom 3 ½ bath home with covered parking for 5 vehicles (including a 2-car garage)! The backyard is a low maintenance entertainer’s dream with a large pool and plenty of room for a large BBQ, an outdoor dining area and lounge chairs galore! This is the perfect home for someone that loves to entertain or has lots of cars! There is gorgeous cedar wood paneling in many of the rooms and a full wet bar waiting to be stocked with your favorite indulgences. Carved out of a larger estate, you will never have to worry about getting quick repairs… the handyman and his wife can be reached right next door! Home shares wall with other Tenant. Pool Maintenance and Gardening Services paid by Landlord. Pets subject to Landlord approval. Tenants responsible for 60% of the utilities.



(RLNE3708008)