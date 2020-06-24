All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8654 Mason.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8654 Mason
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8654 Mason

8654 N Mason Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8654 N Mason Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

microwave
furnished
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is rental property with private Enterance. 2 bedrooms furnished 700$ eacheith common area have refrigerator/ microwave carpeted. common bathroom with vertical shower.
call us 818 area code 619 and than 4386. we are in winnetka city at parthenia and mason cross
in 8654 street Mason.
you can text me too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8654 Mason have any available units?
8654 Mason doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8654 Mason have?
Some of 8654 Mason's amenities include microwave, furnished, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8654 Mason currently offering any rent specials?
8654 Mason is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8654 Mason pet-friendly?
No, 8654 Mason is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8654 Mason offer parking?
No, 8654 Mason does not offer parking.
Does 8654 Mason have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8654 Mason does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8654 Mason have a pool?
No, 8654 Mason does not have a pool.
Does 8654 Mason have accessible units?
No, 8654 Mason does not have accessible units.
Does 8654 Mason have units with dishwashers?
No, 8654 Mason does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College