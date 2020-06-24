8654 Mason

Amenities

microwave furnished carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

This is rental property with private Enterance. 2 bedrooms furnished 700$ eacheith common area have refrigerator/ microwave carpeted. common bathroom with vertical shower.

call us 818 area code 619 and than 4386. we are in winnetka city at parthenia and mason cross

in 8654 street Mason.

you can text me too.