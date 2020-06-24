8654 Mason

This is rental property with private Enterance. 2 bedrooms furnished 700$ eacheith common area have refrigerator/ microwave carpeted. common bathroom with vertical shower. call us 818 area code 619 and than 4386. we are in winnetka city at parthenia and mason cross in 8654 street Mason. you can text me too.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
