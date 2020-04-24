8651 Olin St

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed + DEN 3 bath house. - Beautiful single family house with 2 bedrooms 3 bath, plus an extra large den or Family room, this home is the most beautiful house in the neighborhood. This gorgeous home features bountiful natural light throughout the day and large windows throughout. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances. Spectacular floors flow through the open living room area and bedrooms. Two other bedrooms complement this beautiful house in the prime location of Los Angeles. The car detached garage in the back is not accessible, nice patio in the backyard with lots of nature, close to Reynier Park, McManus Park and Westside Park, Kaiser Permanente emergency room, Trader Joes and Sprouts . Sited on a street just shy of the Art District, 5 minutes from the 10 freeway.

Price subjected to availability.



(RLNE5851390)