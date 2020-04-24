All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8651 Olin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8651 Olin St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

8651 Olin St

8651 Olin Street · (424) 292-2311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8651 Olin Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8651 Olin St · Avail. now

$4,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bed + DEN 3 bath house. - Beautiful single family house with 2 bedrooms 3 bath, plus an extra large den or Family room, this home is the most beautiful house in the neighborhood. This gorgeous home features bountiful natural light throughout the day and large windows throughout. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances. Spectacular floors flow through the open living room area and bedrooms. Two other bedrooms complement this beautiful house in the prime location of Los Angeles. The car detached garage in the back is not accessible, nice patio in the backyard with lots of nature, close to Reynier Park, McManus Park and Westside Park, Kaiser Permanente emergency room, Trader Joes and Sprouts . Sited on a street just shy of the Art District, 5 minutes from the 10 freeway.
Price subjected to availability.

(RLNE5851390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8651 Olin St have any available units?
8651 Olin St has a unit available for $4,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8651 Olin St have?
Some of 8651 Olin St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8651 Olin St currently offering any rent specials?
8651 Olin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8651 Olin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8651 Olin St is pet friendly.
Does 8651 Olin St offer parking?
Yes, 8651 Olin St does offer parking.
Does 8651 Olin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8651 Olin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8651 Olin St have a pool?
No, 8651 Olin St does not have a pool.
Does 8651 Olin St have accessible units?
No, 8651 Olin St does not have accessible units.
Does 8651 Olin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8651 Olin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8651 Olin St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity