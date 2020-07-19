865 COMSTOCK Avenue

Amenities

Stunning Fully Furnished 2 bedroom condo available for long-term lease at the luxurious Comstock Towers. Tucked away just off Wilshire Blvd, a stone's throw away from Beverly Hills. Enter this quiet, modern unit to a large open-plan kitchen and living room, complete with serene views of Bel-Air and the Los Angeles Country Club.Large North facing Sliding windows from all rooms, allowing for natural sunlight and cool breezes. 2 En-suite bedrooms with large walk-in closets on either side of living room, featuring recently renovated bathrooms with high-end finishes. Custom Cal-king beds in each bedroom. Fine modern furniture throughout. Living room includes minibar with wine cooler. Building benefits from full time valet & security, pool, spa, sauna and gym. No pets. Minimum 1 year lease.