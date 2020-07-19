All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

865 COMSTOCK Avenue

865 S Comstock Ave · No Longer Available
Location

865 S Comstock Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
valet service
Stunning Fully Furnished 2 bedroom condo available for long-term lease at the luxurious Comstock Towers. Tucked away just off Wilshire Blvd, a stone's throw away from Beverly Hills. Enter this quiet, modern unit to a large open-plan kitchen and living room, complete with serene views of Bel-Air and the Los Angeles Country Club.Large North facing Sliding windows from all rooms, allowing for natural sunlight and cool breezes. 2 En-suite bedrooms with large walk-in closets on either side of living room, featuring recently renovated bathrooms with high-end finishes. Custom Cal-king beds in each bedroom. Fine modern furniture throughout. Living room includes minibar with wine cooler. Building benefits from full time valet & security, pool, spa, sauna and gym. No pets. Minimum 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 COMSTOCK Avenue have any available units?
865 COMSTOCK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 865 COMSTOCK Avenue have?
Some of 865 COMSTOCK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 865 COMSTOCK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
865 COMSTOCK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 COMSTOCK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 865 COMSTOCK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 865 COMSTOCK Avenue offer parking?
No, 865 COMSTOCK Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 865 COMSTOCK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 865 COMSTOCK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 COMSTOCK Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 865 COMSTOCK Avenue has a pool.
Does 865 COMSTOCK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 865 COMSTOCK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 865 COMSTOCK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 865 COMSTOCK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
