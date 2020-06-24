8640 Gulana Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court

This unit located in the serene grounds of Cross Creek Village. It features a great open floor plan with a big airy living room with ceiling fan and leading to a wonderful balcony-great for entertaining. The kitchen offers upgraded granite counter, upgraded wood tile flooring, newer appliances and walls of white cabinets. Both upgraded bathrooms come with granite counters, tile flooring and newer vanities. The ultra spacious master bath comes with dual sinks, and wall of mirrored closets. Both bedrooms are really good size and come with remote control ceiling fans. Cross Creek Village offers a gym, his/her spa with sauna, a large clubhouse that offers fireplace, kitchen for parties, pool tables, ping-pong table, conference area, library and much more. The complex amenities also include: 2 swimming pools, tot lot, tennis court, barbecue, laundry room, onsite dry cleaner, basketball court all nestle within beautiful trees and walk ways like a resort living. This complex is conveniently located moments to Loyola Marymount University, Otis College of Art and Design, the beach, restaurants, bike path, schools, LAX, Silicon Beach and freeways. It comes with 2 assigned parking spaces, water and trash is also included.