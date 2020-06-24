All apartments in Los Angeles
8640 Gulana Avenue
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:49 PM

8640 Gulana Avenue

8640 Gulana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8640 Gulana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
This unit located in the serene grounds of Cross Creek Village. It features a great open floor plan with a big airy living room with ceiling fan and leading to a wonderful balcony-great for entertaining. The kitchen offers upgraded granite counter, upgraded wood tile flooring, newer appliances and walls of white cabinets. Both upgraded bathrooms come with granite counters, tile flooring and newer vanities. The ultra spacious master bath comes with dual sinks, and wall of mirrored closets. Both bedrooms are really good size and come with remote control ceiling fans. Cross Creek Village offers a gym, his/her spa with sauna, a large clubhouse that offers fireplace, kitchen for parties, pool tables, ping-pong table, conference area, library and much more. The complex amenities also include: 2 swimming pools, tot lot, tennis court, barbecue, laundry room, onsite dry cleaner, basketball court all nestle within beautiful trees and walk ways like a resort living. This complex is conveniently located moments to Loyola Marymount University, Otis College of Art and Design, the beach, restaurants, bike path, schools, LAX, Silicon Beach and freeways. It comes with 2 assigned parking spaces, water and trash is also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8640 Gulana Avenue have any available units?
8640 Gulana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8640 Gulana Avenue have?
Some of 8640 Gulana Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8640 Gulana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8640 Gulana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8640 Gulana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8640 Gulana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8640 Gulana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8640 Gulana Avenue offers parking.
Does 8640 Gulana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8640 Gulana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8640 Gulana Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8640 Gulana Avenue has a pool.
Does 8640 Gulana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8640 Gulana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8640 Gulana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8640 Gulana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
