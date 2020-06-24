8620 HILLSIDE Avenue

Amenities

Entertainers Showpiece! Floor to ceiling windows accentuate jaw dropping jetliner city lights and ocean views from this Ultra Contemporary fully furnished 2 Bedroom home in prime Hollywood Hills location. Sleek and modern glass box with heated pool and spa located on the view side of the Hills with easy access to Sunset Blvd restaurants and nightlife. Open living room with views from couch accented by glass fireplace. Hi tech kitchen fit with top of the line appliances. Enjoy the sunset from the spacious master bedroom. Sexy master bathroom with steam shower with multiple shower heads. Jetted bath overlooks city with water dropping from ceiling. Smart home complete with electric shades, surround sound as well as a security system with cameras for the privacy conscious. Pool and spa area with outside sound and TV. Additional private patio with glass fireplace as well as waterfall is great for entertaining. This is a must see house!