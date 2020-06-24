All apartments in Los Angeles
8620 HILLSIDE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

8620 HILLSIDE Avenue

8620 Hillside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8620 Hillside Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Entertainers Showpiece! Floor to ceiling windows accentuate jaw dropping jetliner city lights and ocean views from this Ultra Contemporary fully furnished 2 Bedroom home in prime Hollywood Hills location. Sleek and modern glass box with heated pool and spa located on the view side of the Hills with easy access to Sunset Blvd restaurants and nightlife. Open living room with views from couch accented by glass fireplace. Hi tech kitchen fit with top of the line appliances. Enjoy the sunset from the spacious master bedroom. Sexy master bathroom with steam shower with multiple shower heads. Jetted bath overlooks city with water dropping from ceiling. Smart home complete with electric shades, surround sound as well as a security system with cameras for the privacy conscious. Pool and spa area with outside sound and TV. Additional private patio with glass fireplace as well as waterfall is great for entertaining. This is a must see house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8620 HILLSIDE Avenue have any available units?
8620 HILLSIDE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8620 HILLSIDE Avenue have?
Some of 8620 HILLSIDE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8620 HILLSIDE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8620 HILLSIDE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8620 HILLSIDE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8620 HILLSIDE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8620 HILLSIDE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8620 HILLSIDE Avenue offers parking.
Does 8620 HILLSIDE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8620 HILLSIDE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8620 HILLSIDE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8620 HILLSIDE Avenue has a pool.
Does 8620 HILLSIDE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8620 HILLSIDE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8620 HILLSIDE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8620 HILLSIDE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

