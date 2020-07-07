All apartments in Los Angeles
8614 Woodley Avenue #115

8614 N Woodley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8614 N Woodley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Stunning Junior One Bedroom Near CSU Northridge
Conveniently located near CSU Northridge, Lake Balboa and a quick drive to the 405 freeway. This lovely loft-style apartment has a spacious open floor plan, and generous closet space. Unit features fresh grey/white paint, hardwood floors, and lots of light.

You\'ll love cooking and entertaining with a kitchen that has bamboo style counter tops, newer appliances, and lots of natural light

Spend some outdoor time on your own private balcony with views of the San Fernando Valley. Make this one your sunny new home today!
Available for immediate move-in. Call or text Beshoy at (818) 892-4715.

Key Features:
natural light
private balcony
gas stove
open floor plan
large closet

Lease Terms
Rent $1350
Security $1350
Unit 205-115

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8614 Woodley Avenue #115 have any available units?
8614 Woodley Avenue #115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8614 Woodley Avenue #115 currently offering any rent specials?
8614 Woodley Avenue #115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8614 Woodley Avenue #115 pet-friendly?
No, 8614 Woodley Avenue #115 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8614 Woodley Avenue #115 offer parking?
No, 8614 Woodley Avenue #115 does not offer parking.
Does 8614 Woodley Avenue #115 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8614 Woodley Avenue #115 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8614 Woodley Avenue #115 have a pool?
No, 8614 Woodley Avenue #115 does not have a pool.
Does 8614 Woodley Avenue #115 have accessible units?
No, 8614 Woodley Avenue #115 does not have accessible units.
Does 8614 Woodley Avenue #115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8614 Woodley Avenue #115 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8614 Woodley Avenue #115 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8614 Woodley Avenue #115 does not have units with air conditioning.

