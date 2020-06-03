All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8612 WONDERLAND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8612 WONDERLAND Avenue
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

8612 WONDERLAND Avenue

8612 Wonderland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8612 Wonderland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to the Canyon! This updated Mid-Century home features luxurious style and living space. On a 10,000 sq. ft lot, this home offers true indoor/ outdoor living. Careful attention to detail, quality, and design are the core of this modern Mid-Century. Both bathrooms have been completely renovated and feature a sleek and modern design, with a deep soak tub and custom finishes throughout. The garage has direct access, and there is ample parking for 6 cars (two covered and 4 guest spots)! Centrally located, you are walking distance to Wonderland School, and 1.5 miles away from Sunset and Crescent Heights, yet you feel worlds away tucked into this super private canyon retreat. There's no place like Laurel Canyon, making this the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8612 WONDERLAND Avenue have any available units?
8612 WONDERLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8612 WONDERLAND Avenue have?
Some of 8612 WONDERLAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8612 WONDERLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8612 WONDERLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8612 WONDERLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8612 WONDERLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8612 WONDERLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8612 WONDERLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 8612 WONDERLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8612 WONDERLAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8612 WONDERLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 8612 WONDERLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8612 WONDERLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8612 WONDERLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8612 WONDERLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8612 WONDERLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The Palms
3450 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College