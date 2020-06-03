8612 WONDERLAND Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to the Canyon! This updated Mid-Century home features luxurious style and living space. On a 10,000 sq. ft lot, this home offers true indoor/ outdoor living. Careful attention to detail, quality, and design are the core of this modern Mid-Century. Both bathrooms have been completely renovated and feature a sleek and modern design, with a deep soak tub and custom finishes throughout. The garage has direct access, and there is ample parking for 6 cars (two covered and 4 guest spots)! Centrally located, you are walking distance to Wonderland School, and 1.5 miles away from Sunset and Crescent Heights, yet you feel worlds away tucked into this super private canyon retreat. There's no place like Laurel Canyon, making this the perfect place to call home!