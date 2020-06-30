8607 Olympic Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

*Over 2500 square feet of exquisitely renovated Duplex

*Very beautiful, bright and luxury lower duplex

*Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 baths

*Large living room, formal dining room, breakfast room & laundry room

*Central hall plan

*Fire Place in the living room

*Beautiful imported friendly granite counter tops

*Elegant travertine back splash

*New refinished hardwood floors

*New paneled doors and hardware

*Modern electrical and plumbing fixtures

*Beamed Ceiling

*Stainless Steel Appliances

*New central air conditioning and heating

*Washer and dryer inside the unit

*Large backyard

*Two (2) private car garage



OPEN HOUSE EVERYDAY FROM 8:30AM TO 6:30PM, LOWER DUPLEX



For more information and to view the DUPLEX, please call