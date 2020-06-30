All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 6 2020 at 9:45 AM

8607 Olympic Blvd

8607 West Olympic Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8607 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*Over 2500 square feet of exquisitely renovated Duplex
*Very beautiful, bright and luxury lower duplex
*Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 baths
*Large living room, formal dining room, breakfast room & laundry room
*Central hall plan
*Fire Place in the living room
*Beautiful imported friendly granite counter tops
*Elegant travertine back splash
*New refinished hardwood floors
*New paneled doors and hardware
*Modern electrical and plumbing fixtures
*Beamed Ceiling
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*New central air conditioning and heating
*Washer and dryer inside the unit
*Large backyard
*Two (2) private car garage

OPEN HOUSE EVERYDAY FROM 8:30AM TO 6:30PM, LOWER DUPLEX

For more information and to view the DUPLEX, please call

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8607 Olympic Blvd have any available units?
8607 Olympic Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8607 Olympic Blvd have?
Some of 8607 Olympic Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8607 Olympic Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8607 Olympic Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8607 Olympic Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 8607 Olympic Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8607 Olympic Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8607 Olympic Blvd offers parking.
Does 8607 Olympic Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8607 Olympic Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8607 Olympic Blvd have a pool?
No, 8607 Olympic Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 8607 Olympic Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8607 Olympic Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8607 Olympic Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8607 Olympic Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

