859 South Le Doux Rd.

Amenities
859 S. Le Doux, Los Angeles, CA 90035
*Cross street from Beverly Hills Park
*3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms
*With large living room, formal dining room and laundry room
*This beautiful & bright house comes with hardwood floors and tiles
*Newly painted house
*New Italian granite counter tops
*New exotic cherry wood cabinets
*Designer granite tile floors
*New closet organizer with chrome rod
*Updated side-by-side stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove
*Elegant crown moldings
*Wood burning fire place in the living room
*Washer and Dryer in the house
*With a large backyard and two (2) private car garage
*Great location and easy access to everything
OPEN HOUSE EVERYDAY FROM 9:00AM TO 6:30PM!
For more information and to view the house, please call