Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

859 South Le Doux Rd.

859 South Le Doux Road · No Longer Available
Location

859 South Le Doux Road, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
859 S. Le Doux, Los Angeles, CA 90035

*Cross street from Beverly Hills Park
*3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms
*With large living room, formal dining room and laundry room
*This beautiful & bright house comes with hardwood floors and tiles
*Newly painted house
*New Italian granite counter tops
*New exotic cherry wood cabinets
*Designer granite tile floors
*New closet organizer with chrome rod
*Updated side-by-side stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove
*Elegant crown moldings
*Wood burning fire place in the living room
*Washer and Dryer in the house
*With a large backyard and two (2) private car garage
*Great location and easy access to everything

OPEN HOUSE EVERYDAY FROM 9:00AM TO 6:30PM!

For more information and to view the house, please call

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 859 South Le Doux Rd. have any available units?
859 South Le Doux Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 859 South Le Doux Rd. have?
Some of 859 South Le Doux Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 859 South Le Doux Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
859 South Le Doux Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 859 South Le Doux Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 859 South Le Doux Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 859 South Le Doux Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 859 South Le Doux Rd. offers parking.
Does 859 South Le Doux Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 859 South Le Doux Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 859 South Le Doux Rd. have a pool?
No, 859 South Le Doux Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 859 South Le Doux Rd. have accessible units?
No, 859 South Le Doux Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 859 South Le Doux Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 859 South Le Doux Rd. has units with dishwashers.

