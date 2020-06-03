859 South Le Doux Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

859 S. Le Doux, Los Angeles, CA 90035



*Cross street from Beverly Hills Park

*3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms

*With large living room, formal dining room and laundry room

*This beautiful & bright house comes with hardwood floors and tiles

*Newly painted house

*New Italian granite counter tops

*New exotic cherry wood cabinets

*Designer granite tile floors

*New closet organizer with chrome rod

*Updated side-by-side stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove

*Elegant crown moldings

*Wood burning fire place in the living room

*Washer and Dryer in the house

*With a large backyard and two (2) private car garage

*Great location and easy access to everything



OPEN HOUSE EVERYDAY FROM 9:00AM TO 6:30PM!



For more information and to view the house, please call