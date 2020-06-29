853 W 43rd Place

Amenities
Newly Remodeled 2-Bedroom Back House in Los Angeles - Beautiful 2-bedroom, 1- bath Back House located near Downtown L.A.
Home has been renovated and features:
-New paint throughout
-New Tile flooring throughout
-New dual pane vinyl windows
-Modern kitchen with new cabinets, floating shelves and Granite kitchen counter tops with breakfast bar
-Bright, open floor plan
-Spacious living room with Air Conditioning and Heating
-Ceiling Fans in living room and bedrooms (3 total)
-Long Laundry room with Washer and Dryer hookups for your convenience
-Lovely front porch
-Owner pays for Water and Trash
-No Parking (street parking only)
*One small pet is allowed (under 25 pounds) with additional deposit/fees
**4 people max**
Quick access to 110 Freeway.
Minutes away from Exposition Park, LA Coliseum, The Science Center, and The Museum of Natural History.
Plenty of Restaurants and entertainment nearby.
Apply Online Today! [www.wemanageproperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501
(RLNE5423190)