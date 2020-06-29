All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
853 W 43rd Place
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

853 W 43rd Place

853 West 43rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

853 West 43rd Place, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly Remodeled 2-Bedroom Back House in Los Angeles - Beautiful 2-bedroom, 1- bath Back House located near Downtown L.A.

Home has been renovated and features:
-New paint throughout
-New Tile flooring throughout
-New dual pane vinyl windows
-Modern kitchen with new cabinets, floating shelves and Granite kitchen counter tops with breakfast bar
-Bright, open floor plan
-Spacious living room with Air Conditioning and Heating
-Ceiling Fans in living room and bedrooms (3 total)
-Long Laundry room with Washer and Dryer hookups for your convenience
-Lovely front porch
-Owner pays for Water and Trash
-No Parking (street parking only)
*One small pet is allowed (under 25 pounds) with additional deposit/fees
**4 people max**

Quick access to 110 Freeway.
Minutes away from Exposition Park, LA Coliseum, The Science Center, and The Museum of Natural History.
Plenty of Restaurants and entertainment nearby.

Apply Online Today! [www.wemanageproperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501

(RLNE5423190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 W 43rd Place have any available units?
853 W 43rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 853 W 43rd Place have?
Some of 853 W 43rd Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 853 W 43rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
853 W 43rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 W 43rd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 853 W 43rd Place is pet friendly.
Does 853 W 43rd Place offer parking?
No, 853 W 43rd Place does not offer parking.
Does 853 W 43rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 853 W 43rd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 W 43rd Place have a pool?
No, 853 W 43rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 853 W 43rd Place have accessible units?
No, 853 W 43rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 853 W 43rd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 853 W 43rd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
