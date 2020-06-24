853 South CURSON Avenue

Amenities

Glamorous 3 Bedroom top unit in the heart of the Miracle Mile. This apartment has been exquisitely remodeled with the finest of materials and attention to detail. A private entrance and staircase leads upstairs to a large living room with fireplace. Three luxurious and well-appointed bedrooms flank a long hallway. A large chef's kitchen with wine refrigerator creates a warm environment for cooking and entertaining. The formal dining room adjoins the kitchen and features large period windows that lead to a cozy balcony. Both bathrooms feature high-end tile and fixtures and the Master Bathroom showcases chic grey Venetian plaster. Large front and back patios offer and oasis for al-fresco dining or entertaining and are shared with the downstairs tenant. A side-by-side washer and dryer reside off the kitchen for ease of use. Steps away from LACMA, Equinox, and E! Entertainment. Available unfurnished at $4,995 per month. Also available fully-furnished at $5800 per month.