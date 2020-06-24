All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:19 AM

853 South CURSON Avenue

853 South Curson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

853 South Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Glamorous 3 Bedroom top unit in the heart of the Miracle Mile. This apartment has been exquisitely remodeled with the finest of materials and attention to detail. A private entrance and staircase leads upstairs to a large living room with fireplace. Three luxurious and well-appointed bedrooms flank a long hallway. A large chef's kitchen with wine refrigerator creates a warm environment for cooking and entertaining. The formal dining room adjoins the kitchen and features large period windows that lead to a cozy balcony. Both bathrooms feature high-end tile and fixtures and the Master Bathroom showcases chic grey Venetian plaster. Large front and back patios offer and oasis for al-fresco dining or entertaining and are shared with the downstairs tenant. A side-by-side washer and dryer reside off the kitchen for ease of use. Steps away from LACMA, Equinox, and E! Entertainment. Available unfurnished at $4,995 per month. Also available fully-furnished at $5800 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 South CURSON Avenue have any available units?
853 South CURSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 853 South CURSON Avenue have?
Some of 853 South CURSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 853 South CURSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
853 South CURSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 South CURSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 853 South CURSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 853 South CURSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 853 South CURSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 853 South CURSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 853 South CURSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 South CURSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 853 South CURSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 853 South CURSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 853 South CURSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 853 South CURSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 853 South CURSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
