851 Enchanted Way

Single Story Mid Century Home in Pacific Palisades! - Move In Ready! Step into this single story mid century home with exposed beams, sweeping canyon views and a peek-a-poo ocean-scape in the prestigious Pacific Palisades. This Enchanted home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a generous backyard. Dont miss the gorgeous exposed wood beams/ceilings, large white brick Living Room fireplace, refinished tile flooring and large double sliding doors leading out to your private backyard with breathtaking Mountain Views! The kitchen features ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, and an inviting breakfast nook with booth seating! The half bathroom is ideal for guests. The master bedroom floods with natural light and a large sliding glass door leads out to your private backyard. The master bathroom has dual sinks, loads of shelving and cabinetry, and a walk in shower. Bedrooms #2 and #3 are spacious and bright. An additional room featuring built in cabinets and and shelves is ideal for use as an office or library. The Patio is covered with recessed lighting... IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING RAIN OR SHINE! There is a two car attached garage. Gardener included in rent. Pets subject to Landlord approval. Convenient to the nearby restaurants, shops of Sunset Blvd and PCH!



