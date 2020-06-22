8505 GULANA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

This is Beachport Village, resort-style living at its finest! Gorgeous and quiet 2 bed/2 bath, corner unit condo that overlooks the tennis court and close to one of the 2 community pools. Southern facing exposure affords plenty of sunshine, and features include an open floor plan, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, corner fireplace, large outdoor balcony, and in-unit stacked washer/dryer. 2 generous bedrooms with en suite bathrooms are on opposite sides of the living room, for added privacy. 2 car side by side parking with extra storage round out the details of this desirable Playa del Rey gem. This is a first floor unit with no interior steps, however there are exterior steps leading up to the front door hallway, and a short set of steps to the parking spaces. Complex offers tennis courts, pools and spas, a clubhouse/rec room and beautifully maintained landscaping, water features and walking paths.