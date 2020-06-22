All apartments in Los Angeles
8505 GULANA Avenue
Last updated February 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

8505 GULANA Avenue

8505 Gulana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8505 Gulana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This is Beachport Village, resort-style living at its finest! Gorgeous and quiet 2 bed/2 bath, corner unit condo that overlooks the tennis court and close to one of the 2 community pools. Southern facing exposure affords plenty of sunshine, and features include an open floor plan, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, corner fireplace, large outdoor balcony, and in-unit stacked washer/dryer. 2 generous bedrooms with en suite bathrooms are on opposite sides of the living room, for added privacy. 2 car side by side parking with extra storage round out the details of this desirable Playa del Rey gem. This is a first floor unit with no interior steps, however there are exterior steps leading up to the front door hallway, and a short set of steps to the parking spaces. Complex offers tennis courts, pools and spas, a clubhouse/rec room and beautifully maintained landscaping, water features and walking paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8505 GULANA Avenue have any available units?
8505 GULANA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8505 GULANA Avenue have?
Some of 8505 GULANA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8505 GULANA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8505 GULANA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8505 GULANA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8505 GULANA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8505 GULANA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8505 GULANA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8505 GULANA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8505 GULANA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8505 GULANA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8505 GULANA Avenue has a pool.
Does 8505 GULANA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8505 GULANA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8505 GULANA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8505 GULANA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
