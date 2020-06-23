850 South SHENANDOAH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Beverly Hills Adjacent 2+2.5 Modern Penthouse w/Downtown/Beverly Hills Views. Newly remodeled modern chef's kitchen with stainless steel wall oven & microwave, Bosch range and dishwasher. New stainless steel, refrigerator w/icemaker, Caesarstone countertops, Light, bright loft style floor plan with high ceilings, gorgeous dark hardwood flooring, custom window treatments and shutters, breakfast & dining rms, washer/dryer in unit. Stunning living room features fireplace with gas logs. Master has 3 large closets (1 is walk-in), custom built in bookshelves and bath suite w/dual sink vanity, rich new hardwood with custom fixtures, oversized tub and separate shower. Secured Entry and Elevator. Large private patio with access from dining room, living room and master bedroom suite. 2 car side by side garage parking. Close to shops on Robertson Boulevard, Beverly Center and Restaurant Row on La Cienega Boulevard. Newer central heat and air conditioning system featuring Nest Learning Thermostat