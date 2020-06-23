All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 850 South SHENANDOAH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
850 South SHENANDOAH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

850 South SHENANDOAH Street

850 South Shenandoah Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

850 South Shenandoah Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Beverly Hills Adjacent 2+2.5 Modern Penthouse w/Downtown/Beverly Hills Views. Newly remodeled modern chef's kitchen with stainless steel wall oven & microwave, Bosch range and dishwasher. New stainless steel, refrigerator w/icemaker, Caesarstone countertops, Light, bright loft style floor plan with high ceilings, gorgeous dark hardwood flooring, custom window treatments and shutters, breakfast & dining rms, washer/dryer in unit. Stunning living room features fireplace with gas logs. Master has 3 large closets (1 is walk-in), custom built in bookshelves and bath suite w/dual sink vanity, rich new hardwood with custom fixtures, oversized tub and separate shower. Secured Entry and Elevator. Large private patio with access from dining room, living room and master bedroom suite. 2 car side by side garage parking. Close to shops on Robertson Boulevard, Beverly Center and Restaurant Row on La Cienega Boulevard. Newer central heat and air conditioning system featuring Nest Learning Thermostat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 South SHENANDOAH Street have any available units?
850 South SHENANDOAH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 South SHENANDOAH Street have?
Some of 850 South SHENANDOAH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 South SHENANDOAH Street currently offering any rent specials?
850 South SHENANDOAH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 South SHENANDOAH Street pet-friendly?
No, 850 South SHENANDOAH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 850 South SHENANDOAH Street offer parking?
Yes, 850 South SHENANDOAH Street offers parking.
Does 850 South SHENANDOAH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 South SHENANDOAH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 South SHENANDOAH Street have a pool?
No, 850 South SHENANDOAH Street does not have a pool.
Does 850 South SHENANDOAH Street have accessible units?
No, 850 South SHENANDOAH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 850 South SHENANDOAH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 South SHENANDOAH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College