Completely redone 1 bed 1 bath apartment - One of three units in well maintained triplex - Living room with decorative fireplace, and formal dining room. New appliances stove, fridge dishwasher, Remodeled bath with huge walk in shower. Bedroom with French doors to private yard and patio. In unit washer dryer. Comes with one parking space. Walking distance to Santa Monica blvd shops restaurants and nightlife. Available immediately