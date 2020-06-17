850 N Hudson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

Gorgeous unit flooded with natural light, elevated high ceilings, crown molding, central AC & heat, recessed lighting with LED lighting throughout. Elegant dining room with upgraded chandelier opens to oversized living room with gas fireplace and large balcony. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinets, washer/dryer. Master suite with oversized windows and large walk in closet. Master bath features natural stone and dual vanity. Two parking spaces and Community fitness center, HOA covered by owner. Close proximity to the heart of Larchmont Village, Melrose, Shops/Restaurants and Hancock park.