850 N Hudson Avenue
850 N Hudson Avenue

850 North Hudson Avenue · (323) 273-5176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

850 North Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Gorgeous unit flooded with natural light, elevated high ceilings, crown molding, central AC & heat, recessed lighting with LED lighting throughout. Elegant dining room with upgraded chandelier opens to oversized living room with gas fireplace and large balcony. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinets, washer/dryer. Master suite with oversized windows and large walk in closet. Master bath features natural stone and dual vanity. Two parking spaces and Community fitness center, HOA covered by owner. Close proximity to the heart of Larchmont Village, Melrose, Shops/Restaurants and Hancock park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 N Hudson Avenue have any available units?
850 N Hudson Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 N Hudson Avenue have?
Some of 850 N Hudson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 N Hudson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
850 N Hudson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 N Hudson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 850 N Hudson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 850 N Hudson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 850 N Hudson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 850 N Hudson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 N Hudson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 N Hudson Avenue have a pool?
No, 850 N Hudson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 850 N Hudson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 850 N Hudson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 850 N Hudson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 N Hudson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
