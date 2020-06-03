849 S Broadway 1003

Amenities

This unique corner loft on the 10th floor of the Eastern Columbia building is a live-work space. It has 1,840 square feet of living space with a 325 square foot private outdoor patio. The unit has 2 full bathrooms,

clothes washer and dryer, unique light fixtures, designer wallpapers and amazing views of downtown. There is a 24/7 security desk, rooftop pool, deck, spa and fitness center with breath taking views. Located in the historic theatre district of DTLA, the building is minutes away from restaurants, shops and Staples Center. Indoor parking is available in attached parking garage for $250/month. Qualified tenant(s) must have combined income of 3 times the monthly rent.

