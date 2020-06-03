All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

849 S Broadway 1003

849 S Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

849 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Eastern 1003 - Property Id: 164201

This unique corner loft on the 10th floor of the Eastern Columbia building is a live-work space. It has 1,840 square feet of living space with a 325 square foot private outdoor patio. The unit has 2 full bathrooms,
clothes washer and dryer, unique light fixtures, designer wallpapers and amazing views of downtown. There is a 24/7 security desk, rooftop pool, deck, spa and fitness center with breath taking views. Located in the historic theatre district of DTLA, the building is minutes away from restaurants, shops and Staples Center. Indoor parking is available in attached parking garage for $250/month. Qualified tenant(s) must have combined income of 3 times the monthly rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164201p
Property Id 164201

(RLNE5192660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 S Broadway 1003 have any available units?
849 S Broadway 1003 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 849 S Broadway 1003 have?
Some of 849 S Broadway 1003's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 S Broadway 1003 currently offering any rent specials?
849 S Broadway 1003 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 S Broadway 1003 pet-friendly?
Yes, 849 S Broadway 1003 is pet friendly.
Does 849 S Broadway 1003 offer parking?
Yes, 849 S Broadway 1003 offers parking.
Does 849 S Broadway 1003 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 849 S Broadway 1003 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 S Broadway 1003 have a pool?
Yes, 849 S Broadway 1003 has a pool.
Does 849 S Broadway 1003 have accessible units?
No, 849 S Broadway 1003 does not have accessible units.
Does 849 S Broadway 1003 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 849 S Broadway 1003 has units with dishwashers.

