Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

849 N. ALFRED

849 North Alfred Street · No Longer Available
Location

849 North Alfred Street, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for Lease in one of the most charming buildings in the heart of West Hollywood and less than a minute walk over to Melrose Place and to hundreds amazing restaurants, stores, cafes and parks this newly remodeled, 2 bedroom 1 bath upper stunning traditional Spanish unit.. The building is set in a flowing garden with walls of ficus and gardenia. Available furnished or not furnished (furnished price is $7,000/month) this unit is move-in ready with all new appliances, a fully private 1 car Garage, in-unit Washer/Dryer, private patio and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

