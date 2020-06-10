All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 846 S Serrano Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
846 S Serrano Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

846 S Serrano Ave

846 South Serrano Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

846 South Serrano Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a charming and cozy large bachelor located in korea town!!!
The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natrual light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.

Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freashly painted*
*spot lighting in apartment*
*parquet wood flooring throughtout apartment*
*home warming bath tiles*
*lots of closet and cabinet space*

building features:
*wash and dryer on site*

utilities:
water, gas and trash included!!!

Parking:
yes

just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!

Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood

(RLNE4720521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 S Serrano Ave have any available units?
846 S Serrano Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 846 S Serrano Ave have?
Some of 846 S Serrano Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 S Serrano Ave currently offering any rent specials?
846 S Serrano Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 S Serrano Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 846 S Serrano Ave is pet friendly.
Does 846 S Serrano Ave offer parking?
Yes, 846 S Serrano Ave offers parking.
Does 846 S Serrano Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 846 S Serrano Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 S Serrano Ave have a pool?
No, 846 S Serrano Ave does not have a pool.
Does 846 S Serrano Ave have accessible units?
No, 846 S Serrano Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 846 S Serrano Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 846 S Serrano Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College