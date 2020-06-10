846 S Serrano Ave

Amenities

This apartment is a charming and cozy large bachelor located in korea town!!!

The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natrual light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.



Aprtment features:

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*freashly painted*

*spot lighting in apartment*

*parquet wood flooring throughtout apartment*

*home warming bath tiles*

*lots of closet and cabinet space*



building features:

*wash and dryer on site*



utilities:

water, gas and trash included!!!



Parking:

yes



just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!



Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college

conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la

near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood



(RLNE4720521)