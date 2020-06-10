846 S Serrano Ave

Amenities
This apartment is a charming and cozy large bachelor located in korea town!!!
The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natrual light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freashly painted*
*spot lighting in apartment*
*parquet wood flooring throughtout apartment*
*home warming bath tiles*
*lots of closet and cabinet space*
building features:
*wash and dryer on site*
utilities:
water, gas and trash included!!!
Parking:
yes
just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!
Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood
(RLNE4720521)