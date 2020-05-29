845 S Windsor Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated some paid utils

Charming and unique two bedroom, two bathroom Hancock Park / Windsor Square ground level unit with its own patio. This 960 square foot strategically located apartment is the rear end unit of a quiet eight unit building and is only one a half blocks south of Wilshire Boulevard. It features an upgraded kitchen, hardwood floors, is completely repainted, and is adjacent to a bamboo forest that will make you forget being in the city. There is one covered parking space, storage locker, and separate mail box. Tenant pays for electricity and gas. Water and trash pickup included in rent. No smoking.