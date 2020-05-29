All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 845 S Windsor Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
845 S Windsor Boulevard
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:22 PM

845 S Windsor Boulevard

845 South Windsor Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

845 South Windsor Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming and unique two bedroom, two bathroom Hancock Park / Windsor Square ground level unit with its own patio. This 960 square foot strategically located apartment is the rear end unit of a quiet eight unit building and is only one a half blocks south of Wilshire Boulevard. It features an upgraded kitchen, hardwood floors, is completely repainted, and is adjacent to a bamboo forest that will make you forget being in the city. There is one covered parking space, storage locker, and separate mail box. Tenant pays for electricity and gas. Water and trash pickup included in rent. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 S Windsor Boulevard have any available units?
845 S Windsor Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 S Windsor Boulevard have?
Some of 845 S Windsor Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 S Windsor Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
845 S Windsor Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 S Windsor Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 845 S Windsor Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 845 S Windsor Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 845 S Windsor Boulevard offers parking.
Does 845 S Windsor Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 S Windsor Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 S Windsor Boulevard have a pool?
No, 845 S Windsor Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 845 S Windsor Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 845 S Windsor Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 845 S Windsor Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 S Windsor Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College