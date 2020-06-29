8445 West 4TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL UPPER UNIT OF SPANISH DUPLEX IN BEVERLY GROVE. This expansive, light and bright upper unit features gleaming hardwood floors in the living room and formal dining room, three generous bedrooms, two baths and central AC. The spacious unit also offers a large kitchen with fridge, range and dishwasher, a fireplace in the grand living room, a separate breakfast room and laundry room with washer and dryer, and front and back entrances for convenience. A private single car garage is included. Ideally located on a quiet street just steps from L.A.'s best shopping and dining on Third Street, The Grove, and the Beverly Center, this is an incredible value not to be missed!