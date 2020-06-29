All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 23 2020 at 7:39 AM

8445 West 4TH Street

8445 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8445 West 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
BEAUTIFUL UPPER UNIT OF SPANISH DUPLEX IN BEVERLY GROVE. This expansive, light and bright upper unit features gleaming hardwood floors in the living room and formal dining room, three generous bedrooms, two baths and central AC. The spacious unit also offers a large kitchen with fridge, range and dishwasher, a fireplace in the grand living room, a separate breakfast room and laundry room with washer and dryer, and front and back entrances for convenience. A private single car garage is included. Ideally located on a quiet street just steps from L.A.'s best shopping and dining on Third Street, The Grove, and the Beverly Center, this is an incredible value not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8445 West 4TH Street have any available units?
8445 West 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8445 West 4TH Street have?
Some of 8445 West 4TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8445 West 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
8445 West 4TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8445 West 4TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 8445 West 4TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8445 West 4TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 8445 West 4TH Street offers parking.
Does 8445 West 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8445 West 4TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8445 West 4TH Street have a pool?
No, 8445 West 4TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 8445 West 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 8445 West 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8445 West 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8445 West 4TH Street has units with dishwashers.

