Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8443 Kirkwood Drive

8443 W Kirkwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8443 W Kirkwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Live the Hollywood dream! This truly unique and charming One bedroom cottage has an octagon shaped living room with a 16 foot beamed ceiling nestled in the Hollywood Hills. Renovated throughout with new kitchen, all stainless appliances including microwave, new hardwood floors, washer/dryer, two private outdoor patios, and two parking spaces. All furniture, dishes, towels, bedding, etc. completely new and designed for a lovely experience.
It is very private, quiet, like living in the country, yet minutes away from restaurants, shopping, and the famed Sunset Strip.
Available May 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8443 Kirkwood Drive have any available units?
8443 Kirkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8443 Kirkwood Drive have?
Some of 8443 Kirkwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8443 Kirkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8443 Kirkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8443 Kirkwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8443 Kirkwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8443 Kirkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8443 Kirkwood Drive offers parking.
Does 8443 Kirkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8443 Kirkwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8443 Kirkwood Drive have a pool?
No, 8443 Kirkwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8443 Kirkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8443 Kirkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8443 Kirkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8443 Kirkwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
