8443 Kirkwood Drive

Live the Hollywood dream! This truly unique and charming One bedroom cottage has an octagon shaped living room with a 16 foot beamed ceiling nestled in the Hollywood Hills. Renovated throughout with new kitchen, all stainless appliances including microwave, new hardwood floors, washer/dryer, two private outdoor patios, and two parking spaces. All furniture, dishes, towels, bedding, etc. completely new and designed for a lovely experience.

It is very private, quiet, like living in the country, yet minutes away from restaurants, shopping, and the famed Sunset Strip.

Available May 1st.