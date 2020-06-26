All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

843 North Spaulding Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
new construction
Be transported into glamour as you enter this remarkably styled new construction Cape Cod home. This exquisite smart home offers an incomparable SoCal lifestyle with fully furnished 5 Beds, 5.5 Baths, formal living/dining, a guest suite, theater, and a gourmet Chef's kitchen with Sub-zero and Wolf appliances. The rich brass-inlayed oakwood floors perfectly compliment the tall retractable glass wall leading to a blissful outdoors with covered patio, outdoor dining and white-pebble pool/spa to entertain in style for elegant gatherings. A curved grand staircase onto the 2nd-floor with a breathtaking master suite with statement couture closets, a marble-clad master bath, office and three additional extravagant en-suites- every detail speaks polish and unparalleled luxury. Other features include: 2-car garage, laundry room, central vacuum, security apps and multi-zoned climate control. A one-of-a-kind spectacular home in LA's most iconic style district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 North SPAULDING Avenue have any available units?
843 North SPAULDING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 843 North SPAULDING Avenue have?
Some of 843 North SPAULDING Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 North SPAULDING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
843 North SPAULDING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 North SPAULDING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 843 North SPAULDING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 843 North SPAULDING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 843 North SPAULDING Avenue offers parking.
Does 843 North SPAULDING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 843 North SPAULDING Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 North SPAULDING Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 843 North SPAULDING Avenue has a pool.
Does 843 North SPAULDING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 843 North SPAULDING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 843 North SPAULDING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 North SPAULDING Avenue has units with dishwashers.

