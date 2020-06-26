843 North SPAULDING Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite hot tub media room new construction

Be transported into glamour as you enter this remarkably styled new construction Cape Cod home. This exquisite smart home offers an incomparable SoCal lifestyle with fully furnished 5 Beds, 5.5 Baths, formal living/dining, a guest suite, theater, and a gourmet Chef's kitchen with Sub-zero and Wolf appliances. The rich brass-inlayed oakwood floors perfectly compliment the tall retractable glass wall leading to a blissful outdoors with covered patio, outdoor dining and white-pebble pool/spa to entertain in style for elegant gatherings. A curved grand staircase onto the 2nd-floor with a breathtaking master suite with statement couture closets, a marble-clad master bath, office and three additional extravagant en-suites- every detail speaks polish and unparalleled luxury. Other features include: 2-car garage, laundry room, central vacuum, security apps and multi-zoned climate control. A one-of-a-kind spectacular home in LA's most iconic style district.