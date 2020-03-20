842 CALIFORNIA Avenue

Amenities
Bright and Beautiful Craftsman on California! Skylights and freshly painted, clean, white walls contrast the warm wood floors in this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house. New quartz countertops, a new sink and dishwasher in the open kitchen provide a great space for cooking and entertaining. Cozy bedrooms, laundry, driveway parking and a private back yard complete this Venice gem. This home is located in heart of everything that makes this city attractive; near all of the amazing restaurants and shops on Abbot Kinney, Rose Ave, and Lincoln Blvd!