Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

842 CALIFORNIA Avenue

842 California Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

842 California Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Bright and Beautiful Craftsman on California! Skylights and freshly painted, clean, white walls contrast the warm wood floors in this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house. New quartz countertops, a new sink and dishwasher in the open kitchen provide a great space for cooking and entertaining. Cozy bedrooms, laundry, driveway parking and a private back yard complete this Venice gem. This home is located in heart of everything that makes this city attractive; near all of the amazing restaurants and shops on Abbot Kinney, Rose Ave, and Lincoln Blvd!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 CALIFORNIA Avenue have any available units?
842 CALIFORNIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 842 CALIFORNIA Avenue have?
Some of 842 CALIFORNIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 CALIFORNIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
842 CALIFORNIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 CALIFORNIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 842 CALIFORNIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 842 CALIFORNIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 842 CALIFORNIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 842 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 842 CALIFORNIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 CALIFORNIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 842 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 842 CALIFORNIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 842 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 842 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 842 CALIFORNIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
