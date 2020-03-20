842 CALIFORNIA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Bright and Beautiful Craftsman on California! Skylights and freshly painted, clean, white walls contrast the warm wood floors in this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house. New quartz countertops, a new sink and dishwasher in the open kitchen provide a great space for cooking and entertaining. Cozy bedrooms, laundry, driveway parking and a private back yard complete this Venice gem. This home is located in heart of everything that makes this city attractive; near all of the amazing restaurants and shops on Abbot Kinney, Rose Ave, and Lincoln Blvd!