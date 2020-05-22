8409 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Magical 2-bedroom, 2 bath retreat just minutes away from the Sunset Strip & famed Wonderland School. Perched amongst the trees in the mythical & famous Laurel Canyon, this woodsy real-life treehouse is the perfect place for a respite. Stylish modern furnishings combine w/luxury upgrades to seamlessly integrate into the original mountain cabin's tranquil setting. Designed & outfitted as you see it w/personally-curated d~cor, this property is an Everyman's paradise w/light-filled rooms, stone fireplace, recessed lighting, high wood-beam ceilings, architectural angles, 3 view decks, & a meditation dome. Modern appliances, polished marble tiles,& natural stone merge w/the home's original cabin design. Set on a sloping hillside w/trees, a lush, tropical vibe, & a must-be-seen lookout view, the property includes a garage & 4 off-street parking spaces. The ideal place to call home, home away from home or a space for workshops and retreats.