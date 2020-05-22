All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

8409 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue

8409 Lookout Mountain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8409 Lookout Mountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Magical 2-bedroom, 2 bath retreat just minutes away from the Sunset Strip & famed Wonderland School. Perched amongst the trees in the mythical & famous Laurel Canyon, this woodsy real-life treehouse is the perfect place for a respite. Stylish modern furnishings combine w/luxury upgrades to seamlessly integrate into the original mountain cabin's tranquil setting. Designed & outfitted as you see it w/personally-curated d~cor, this property is an Everyman's paradise w/light-filled rooms, stone fireplace, recessed lighting, high wood-beam ceilings, architectural angles, 3 view decks, & a meditation dome. Modern appliances, polished marble tiles,& natural stone merge w/the home's original cabin design. Set on a sloping hillside w/trees, a lush, tropical vibe, & a must-be-seen lookout view, the property includes a garage & 4 off-street parking spaces. The ideal place to call home, home away from home or a space for workshops and retreats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8409 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have any available units?
8409 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8409 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have?
Some of 8409 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8409 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8409 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8409 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8409 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8409 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8409 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 8409 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8409 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8409 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 8409 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8409 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8409 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8409 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8409 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
