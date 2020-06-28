All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

8392 Snowden Ave

8392 Snowden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8392 Snowden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Arleta

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime locations - Property Id: 191409

Kitchen with Granite tops with attached breakfast area
wet bar area in the family room with fire place, formal living and dinning room. Master bathroom with granite top, newly painted, new tiles trough out the 1st floor, 2 nd floor with wood lamination. Close to shops,restaurants, walking distance to grace community church and Kaiser Hospital. Bus stop near. close to 405,170 and 5 freeways
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191409
Property Id 191409

(RLNE5408791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8392 Snowden Ave have any available units?
8392 Snowden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8392 Snowden Ave have?
Some of 8392 Snowden Ave's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8392 Snowden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8392 Snowden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8392 Snowden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8392 Snowden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8392 Snowden Ave offer parking?
No, 8392 Snowden Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8392 Snowden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8392 Snowden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8392 Snowden Ave have a pool?
No, 8392 Snowden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8392 Snowden Ave have accessible units?
No, 8392 Snowden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8392 Snowden Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8392 Snowden Ave has units with dishwashers.
