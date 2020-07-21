839 West L Street, Los Angeles, CA 90744 Wilmington
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
"4 bedroom two bath home with private big yard" - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with lots of parking, and private yard. Don't miss this rental in Wilmington CA near all major freeways, and across Broad Ave Elementary School!!
(RLNE3950836)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 839 W L Street have any available units?
839 W L Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.