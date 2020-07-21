All apartments in Los Angeles
839 W L Street

839 West L Street · No Longer Available
Location

839 West L Street, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
"4 bedroom two bath home with private big yard" - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with lots of parking, and private yard. Don't miss this rental in Wilmington CA near all major freeways, and across Broad Ave Elementary School!!

(RLNE3950836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 W L Street have any available units?
839 W L Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 839 W L Street currently offering any rent specials?
839 W L Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 W L Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 W L Street is pet friendly.
Does 839 W L Street offer parking?
Yes, 839 W L Street offers parking.
Does 839 W L Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 W L Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 W L Street have a pool?
No, 839 W L Street does not have a pool.
Does 839 W L Street have accessible units?
No, 839 W L Street does not have accessible units.
Does 839 W L Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 839 W L Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 839 W L Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 839 W L Street does not have units with air conditioning.
