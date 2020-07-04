Amenities

8380 Waring Avenue #104 Available 06/01/20 West Hollywood Diamond! - Rare offering in coveted, Mid-Century inspired Kenneth Dillion A.IA designed, 24 unit complex in the heart of prime West Hollywood. First floor rear and center court yard unit is quiet with only 1 common wall. This spacious 2 bedroom one level condo features living room with gas fireplace, formal dining area, and second bedroom currently being used as a den. The generous master suite has large walk-in closet and bath. Central terrace provides accesses to the living room, master and breakfast

area. The complex's resort-style pool-spa and lush landscape complete the picture of this ideally located unit close to boutiques and restaurants.



