All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8380 Waring Avenue #104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8380 Waring Avenue #104
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

8380 Waring Avenue #104

8380 Waring Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8380 Waring Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
8380 Waring Avenue #104 Available 06/01/20 West Hollywood Diamond! - Rare offering in coveted, Mid-Century inspired Kenneth Dillion A.IA designed, 24 unit complex in the heart of prime West Hollywood. First floor rear and center court yard unit is quiet with only 1 common wall. This spacious 2 bedroom one level condo features living room with gas fireplace, formal dining area, and second bedroom currently being used as a den. The generous master suite has large walk-in closet and bath. Central terrace provides accesses to the living room, master and breakfast
area. The complex's resort-style pool-spa and lush landscape complete the picture of this ideally located unit close to boutiques and restaurants.

(RLNE5696871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8380 Waring Avenue #104 have any available units?
8380 Waring Avenue #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8380 Waring Avenue #104 have?
Some of 8380 Waring Avenue #104's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8380 Waring Avenue #104 currently offering any rent specials?
8380 Waring Avenue #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8380 Waring Avenue #104 pet-friendly?
No, 8380 Waring Avenue #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8380 Waring Avenue #104 offer parking?
No, 8380 Waring Avenue #104 does not offer parking.
Does 8380 Waring Avenue #104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8380 Waring Avenue #104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8380 Waring Avenue #104 have a pool?
Yes, 8380 Waring Avenue #104 has a pool.
Does 8380 Waring Avenue #104 have accessible units?
No, 8380 Waring Avenue #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 8380 Waring Avenue #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8380 Waring Avenue #104 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College