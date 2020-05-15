8376 Westlawn Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

Here is the opportunity. My wife and I just bought a massive 3,300 sqft, $1.75M recent remodel home and we are looking to share it. Our home has a huuuuuge kitchen with lot's of light, deck and back yard and all the super fun smart home functionality. We are offering 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom exclusively to you and access to 2 other bathrooms on the ground floor. Your corner of the home is set aside quite well for privacy. One of the bedrooms is absolutely massive. The other room works great as an office. Smoke free. Pet free. Utilities are shared equally per person. Unless agreed upon in advance 3 nights maximum per week for guests.