Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8376 Westlawn Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8376 Westlawn Ave

8376 Westlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8376 Westlawn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Here is the opportunity. My wife and I just bought a massive 3,300 sqft, $1.75M recent remodel home and we are looking to share it. Our home has a huuuuuge kitchen with lot's of light, deck and back yard and all the super fun smart home functionality. We are offering 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom exclusively to you and access to 2 other bathrooms on the ground floor. Your corner of the home is set aside quite well for privacy. One of the bedrooms is absolutely massive. The other room works great as an office. Smoke free. Pet free. Utilities are shared equally per person. Unless agreed upon in advance 3 nights maximum per week for guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8376 Westlawn Ave have any available units?
8376 Westlawn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8376 Westlawn Ave have?
Some of 8376 Westlawn Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8376 Westlawn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8376 Westlawn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8376 Westlawn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8376 Westlawn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8376 Westlawn Ave offer parking?
No, 8376 Westlawn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8376 Westlawn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8376 Westlawn Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8376 Westlawn Ave have a pool?
No, 8376 Westlawn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8376 Westlawn Ave have accessible units?
No, 8376 Westlawn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8376 Westlawn Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8376 Westlawn Ave has units with dishwashers.
