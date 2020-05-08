All apartments in Los Angeles
836 N Fuller Ave, 4

836 N Fuller Ave · No Longer Available
Location

836 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect location in a heart of West Hollywood - Property Id: 228339

Perfect unbeatable location in a heart of West Hollywood
Walking distance to EVERYTHING.
Very safe neighborhood.
The apartment offered is good size.
Spacious bright apartment in the building with young professionals. Quiet neighbors' Upper unit in 5-units building.
One bedroom/one bathroom, over 900sq ft, hardwood and tile floors, lots of closets, big separate kitchen with new appliances, new fixtures,formal dining area, large windows with lots of natural light, new mirrored closets in bedroom.
Location between Melrose and Santa Monica Blvd, behind the Trader Jo's, next to the park, Target, Best Buy, Sprouts, Ralph's.
Looking for a quiet, clean, full-time professional, financially stable, and works or study outside the home regular business hours, no drugs.
Great management who cares about wonderful tenants and its investment.
Please contact by calling:424-248-5606
Available now
Viewing up on request.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228339
Property Id 228339

(RLNE5797991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 N Fuller Ave, 4 have any available units?
836 N Fuller Ave, 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 N Fuller Ave, 4 have?
Some of 836 N Fuller Ave, 4's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 N Fuller Ave, 4 currently offering any rent specials?
836 N Fuller Ave, 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 N Fuller Ave, 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 836 N Fuller Ave, 4 is pet friendly.
Does 836 N Fuller Ave, 4 offer parking?
No, 836 N Fuller Ave, 4 does not offer parking.
Does 836 N Fuller Ave, 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 836 N Fuller Ave, 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 N Fuller Ave, 4 have a pool?
No, 836 N Fuller Ave, 4 does not have a pool.
Does 836 N Fuller Ave, 4 have accessible units?
No, 836 N Fuller Ave, 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 836 N Fuller Ave, 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 N Fuller Ave, 4 has units with dishwashers.

