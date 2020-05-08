836 N Fuller Ave, 4

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect location in a heart of West Hollywood - Property Id: 228339



Perfect unbeatable location in a heart of West Hollywood

Walking distance to EVERYTHING.

Very safe neighborhood.

The apartment offered is good size.

Spacious bright apartment in the building with young professionals. Quiet neighbors' Upper unit in 5-units building.

One bedroom/one bathroom, over 900sq ft, hardwood and tile floors, lots of closets, big separate kitchen with new appliances, new fixtures,formal dining area, large windows with lots of natural light, new mirrored closets in bedroom.

Location between Melrose and Santa Monica Blvd, behind the Trader Jo's, next to the park, Target, Best Buy, Sprouts, Ralph's.

Looking for a quiet, clean, full-time professional, financially stable, and works or study outside the home regular business hours, no drugs.

Great management who cares about wonderful tenants and its investment.

Please contact by calling:424-248-5606

Available now

Viewing up on request.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228339

Property Id 228339



(RLNE5797991)