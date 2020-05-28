All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8342 Jumilla Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8342 Jumilla Ave
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

8342 Jumilla Ave

8342 Jumilla Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8342 Jumilla Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated, Wood Flr, Central AC, SS Appls - Property Id: 105559

8342 Jumilla Ave., Winnetka CA 91306

Fully Renovated Home
Absolutely Gorgeous
Wood Flooring
Central AC/Heat
Stainless Appliances
Granite Counter top
Washer Dryer Hook ups
Yard
Will consider one small pet with additional deposit
Driveway Parking
One year lease minimum
Security deposit is one month's rent on approved credit

Please call 818 376 9102 to schedule a viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105559
Property Id 105559

(RLNE4880650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8342 Jumilla Ave have any available units?
8342 Jumilla Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8342 Jumilla Ave have?
Some of 8342 Jumilla Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8342 Jumilla Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8342 Jumilla Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8342 Jumilla Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8342 Jumilla Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8342 Jumilla Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8342 Jumilla Ave offers parking.
Does 8342 Jumilla Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8342 Jumilla Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8342 Jumilla Ave have a pool?
No, 8342 Jumilla Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8342 Jumilla Ave have accessible units?
No, 8342 Jumilla Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8342 Jumilla Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8342 Jumilla Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College