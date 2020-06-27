8321 Claire Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing House for rent! This upgraded two story house has new windows throughout, laminate wood flooring, very bright with lots of light throughout the house. The 3 bedrooms are all upstairs and 2.5 bathrooms. The garden has a Brand New Gazebo, perfect for entertainment with family and friends. Chandelier above the stairs. There is a fireplace in the family room, and a separate formal dining area. Totally painted internally. Attached garage is spacious with 2 parking spaces. Central heat and air; washer and dryer hook ups. . Close to Northridge shopping area and restaurants. Available immediately. Please text Christine for showings.