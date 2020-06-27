All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8321 Claire Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8321 Claire Street
Last updated July 22 2019 at 2:44 AM

8321 Claire Street

8321 Claire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8321 Claire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing House for rent! This upgraded two story house has new windows throughout, laminate wood flooring, very bright with lots of light throughout the house. The 3 bedrooms are all upstairs and 2.5 bathrooms. The garden has a Brand New Gazebo, perfect for entertainment with family and friends. Chandelier above the stairs. There is a fireplace in the family room, and a separate formal dining area. Totally painted internally. Attached garage is spacious with 2 parking spaces. Central heat and air; washer and dryer hook ups. . Close to Northridge shopping area and restaurants. Available immediately. Please text Christine for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8321 Claire Street have any available units?
8321 Claire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8321 Claire Street have?
Some of 8321 Claire Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8321 Claire Street currently offering any rent specials?
8321 Claire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8321 Claire Street pet-friendly?
No, 8321 Claire Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8321 Claire Street offer parking?
Yes, 8321 Claire Street offers parking.
Does 8321 Claire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8321 Claire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8321 Claire Street have a pool?
No, 8321 Claire Street does not have a pool.
Does 8321 Claire Street have accessible units?
No, 8321 Claire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8321 Claire Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8321 Claire Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College