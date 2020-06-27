8321 Claire Street

Amenities
Amazing House for rent! This upgraded two story house has new windows throughout, laminate wood flooring, very bright with lots of light throughout the house. The 3 bedrooms are all upstairs and 2.5 bathrooms. The garden has a Brand New Gazebo, perfect for entertainment with family and friends. Chandelier above the stairs. There is a fireplace in the family room, and a separate formal dining area. Totally painted internally. Attached garage is spacious with 2 parking spaces. Central heat and air; washer and dryer hook ups. . Close to Northridge shopping area and restaurants. Available immediately. Please text Christine for showings.