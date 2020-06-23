8320 Zitola Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A wonderful Home in a fantastic Playa del Rey neighborhood. Ocean View. 2 1/2 car garage with lots of storage space. Large Bedrooms. Nicely flowered front yard and beautiful secluded back yard escape. Fireplace. A/C and Heat. Washer/ Dryer and Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors, minimal carpet. Good Schools. Walking distance to the Beach and very close to Playa Vista.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.25 bathroom house in Los Angeles. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, yard, ocean view, and extra large garage. No Utilities included. Date Available: July 31st 2020. $5,595/month rent. $5,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact 310-821-0985 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.