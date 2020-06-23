All apartments in Los Angeles
8320 Zitola Terrace
8320 Zitola Terrace

8320 Zitola Terrace · (310) 821-0985
Location

8320 Zitola Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$5,595

3 Bed · 2.25 Bath · 2406 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A wonderful Home in a fantastic Playa del Rey neighborhood. Ocean View. 2 1/2 car garage with lots of storage space. Large Bedrooms. Nicely flowered front yard and beautiful secluded back yard escape. Fireplace. A/C and Heat. Washer/ Dryer and Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors, minimal carpet. Good Schools. Walking distance to the Beach and very close to Playa Vista.
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.25 bathroom house in Los Angeles. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, yard, ocean view, and extra large garage. No Utilities included. Date Available: July 31st 2020. $5,595/month rent. $5,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact 310-821-0985 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8320 Zitola Terrace have any available units?
8320 Zitola Terrace has a unit available for $5,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8320 Zitola Terrace have?
Some of 8320 Zitola Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8320 Zitola Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8320 Zitola Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8320 Zitola Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 8320 Zitola Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8320 Zitola Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8320 Zitola Terrace offers parking.
Does 8320 Zitola Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8320 Zitola Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8320 Zitola Terrace have a pool?
No, 8320 Zitola Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8320 Zitola Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8320 Zitola Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8320 Zitola Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8320 Zitola Terrace has units with dishwashers.
